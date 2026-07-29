'My time has passed': Neymar repeats Brazil retirement call after World Cup

Neymar looks dejected after the match as Brazil are eliminated from the World Cup

Neymar appeared to confirm his ⁠retirement from international football, saying he no longer wanted to play for Brazil, ‌weeks after suggesting his international career had ended following ‌their World Cup last-16 loss to Norway.

The ‌34-year-old forward, Brazil's all-time leading scorer, made ‌the comments after Santos beat Venezuela's Universidad ‌Central 4-2 in a Copa Sudamericana match late on Tuesday.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I think my time with the national ‌team has already passed. I made ⁠history there, and ‌I'm very happy about it. I experienced a ​lot there, gave my blood and my life, and always fought and ​battled for the yellow jersey. But I don't think I want it anymore," he told ⁠reporters.

The remarks ​reinforced comments he made in the immediate aftermath of Brazil's 2-1 World Cup defeat by Norway on July 5th.

After coming on as a ‌substitute and scoring a stoppage-time penalty, Neymar suggested his international career was over during an interview with Brazilian broadcaster ge.

Brazil's Neymar and Raphinha look dejected after Brazil are eliminated from the World Cup IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters / James Lang

"I tried, I tried. Now it's over," he said.

Neymar was visibly emotional after the defeat, which marked Brazil's earliest World Cup exit since 1990 and extended the five-times champions' wait ‌for a record-extending sixth title.

The forward, who played ​in four World Cups, enjoyed a ‌glittering club career with Santos, Barcelona and PSG, but won only one senior title with the national team, the Confederations Cup in 2013.

His international career ⁠yielded 80 goals ⁠and 58 assists ‌in 130 appearances.