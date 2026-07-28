Neymar responds to dressing room drama: Whoever is pushing that narrative, please stop!

Neymar has denied any dressing room drama at Santos as he responds to the media.

This month Brazilian media claimed the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star verbally criticised youngsters Gabriel Bontempo and João Ananias after he created tension as Santos threw away a lead.

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The two young players also denied they had been personally abused after a discussion in the dressing room and Neymar, taking to social media has cleared up the rumours which he says are completely false.

"What's up, everyone? Hope you're all having a good Sunday. It's obviously not the Sunday we wanted, but that's life. We have to keep our heads high and keep working. Now, I've been seeing reports that I tore into the younger players in the dressing room, which is a complete lie. Whoever is pushing that narrative, please stop. Don't do it. Don't lie.

"Ask anyone who was inside that room. We held the entire team accountable. Lucas (Verissimo), (Willian) Arao, Gabi (Barbossa), and I all spoke up... We're competitive and we want to win. But nobody was picking on the young players. I'm not going to tolerate people saying that.

"Moving forward, I'm not going to accept these lies you're spreading on the internet. Holding each other accountable in the dressing room is completely normal in football. It’s what teams that want to win do. The people writing these malicious, fake articles know nothing. You don't know what football is, and you've never been part of a real squad."

The heated, collective dressing-room exchange after Santos lost their lead is completely normal in football and the media look to have blown it out of proportion over the past week.

Neymar will miss Santos' upcoming Serie A fixture against Athletico Paranaense at Vila Belmiro after picking up his third yellow card of the campaign but should be back for the next game to lead the side who sit 14th in the league table.