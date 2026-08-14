Neymar sends brutal message to fans: Come with a negative mindset, it's better to stay home

Neymar has suggested negative Santos fans stay home after a lull in form.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star picked up two assists in Thursday's 2-1 Copa Sudamericana comeback win against Macara at Vila Belmiro in which fans let Santos down.

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Going into this week Santos had taken just one point from their previous two league matches and were sitting only one point above the relegation zone.

They now sit in the relegation zone following a loss against Club Athletico Paranaense which frustrated fans who let their voices be heard against Macara.

Santos conceded after only four minutes and sections of the Vila Belmiro crowd began booing and reacting negatively.

However, the Brazilian side forged a comeback and Neymar spoke after the final whistle about how disappointed he was in the home supporters.

"What I was saying out there is that we were losing 1-0, and I know the fans have been suffering for many years... but if you're going to keep thinking about that and come to the stadium with a negative mindset, it's better to stay home.

"I told the guy up there: instead of criticising, there's still 60 minutes left to play, support us... encourage us. Then we turn the game around, I come over to get some water, and he's making a heart sign in the stands... it's easy to be a Santos fan like that... Only liking the guy when he's winning."

Santos next face Vasco da Gama who they are joint on points with, a win could take Neymar’s side up to 14th as the winger seeks support from the crowd.