Marcelo's Fluminense contract cancellation reaches Spanish press: "He's living a nightmare"

The cancellation of veteran and multi-champion Marcelo's contract with Fluminense has had repercussions in Spain. A Real Madrid legend, the player has abruptly ended his contract. It's a situation that the Spanish press say was always going to happen.

Marca pointed out that Marcelo, to a certain extent, was a troublemaker at Fluminense and was not a popular figure in the club's day-to-day life. The incident with Mano Menezes during the 2-2 draw with Gremio on Friday in the Brasileirão was the trigger for the contract termination.

The player had a disagreement with the coach as he prepared to take the field in the 45th minute. In the discussion on the sidelines, Mano, the former Brazilian national team coach, was unhappy Marcelo's behaviour and sent him back to the bench.

"At Fluminense, they say that the incident between Marcelo and Mano Menezes was the 'last straw' for his departure, since the player is not one of the most liked people in the day-to-day life of the CT and made the atmosphere tense after matches, according to sources at the club," published Marca.

As pointed out that Marcelo is living a nightmare in the final years of his career in Brazilian football, and also lamented the fact that he won't have the opportunity to meet Real Madrid, his former club, at next year's Club World Cup.

"Marcelo is unemployed. The Brazilian is going through a dark phase in his career. The man who once made history at Real Madrid is now living a nightmare," says the newspaper.

Marcelo returned to Brazilian football last year, precisely to defend the club that revealed him to world football. He won the Carioca Cup, the Libertadores and the Recopa Sudamericana in his second spell with Fluminense.