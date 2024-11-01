Real Madrid president Florentino fed-up with Ancelotti's management

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is losing patience with the team's stumbles this season.

Relevo says Florentino is far from satisfied with coach Carlo Ancelotti at the moment.

The president is demanding an immediate improvement in both performance and results. He is particularly unhappy with the matches against Lille and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

The president believes the team should be able to play better football considering that Ancelotti has Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo at his disposal.

Florentino is unhappy with the way Bellingham is currently being used and the fact that superkids Endrick and Arda Güler are getting so little playing time.

The president also wants Ancelotti to play Eduardo Camavinga ahead of Aurélien Tchouaméni as a defensive midfielder.

The inner circle feel that Ancelotti has the best Real Madrid squad in modern history and therefore are demanding more.