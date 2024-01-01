Besiktas vice-president Yucel: Juventus have our offer for Chiesa

Tribal Football
Besiktas vice-president Yucel: Juventus have our offer for ChiesaTribalfootball
Besiktas vice-president Huseyin Yucel admits they've tried to sign Juventus attacker Fede Chiesa.

However, he admits the terms demanded are too rich for them.

“It is true that we have been tracking Chiesa for about 10 days,”  the vice-president told TRT Spor.

“As part of the transparent communication that we have carried out so far, I would like to emphasize that the player has a salary demand of 9 million euros and while Juventus are expecting 15 million euros as a transfer fee.

“There are seven clubs that are now in the running. We have made our offer, but the expectations are irrational, and thus impossible for us to meet.”

