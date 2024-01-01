Besiktas signing Immobile posts Lazio farewell: A privilege to be your captain

Former Lazio captain Ciro Immobile has posted a farewell to the club and fans after leaving for Besiktas.

After eight years with Lazio, 34 year-old Immobile has left for Besiktas.

Advertisement Advertisement

Taking to social media, the striker posted:

“Today is one of the most difficult days of my career.

“After years of emotion, victories, defeats, sacrifices and shared joys, the time has come to say goodbye. This is a speech I never wanted to make, but life leads us to make decisions that, though painful, have to be made.

“When I first came here, young and full of dreams, I could never have imagined how deep the bond with this shirt, with this city and most of all, with you would have become. You were our twelfth man on the pitch, the force that pushed us to overcome the most difficult obstacles and to achieve the most beautiful of victories.

“I still remember the first time I wore this shirt. My heart was beating so fast, hoping to make you proud. Since then, every game, every training session, every moment spent on the pitch has been dedicated to you, because I know how much it meant to you.

“We have shared unforgettable moments: Hard-earned victories, last minute goals, glorious nights as well as tears after defeats. In every single moment, I felt your unconditional affection and support. And for that, I’m eternally grateful.

“I will always carry your chants, your applause and the warmth you showed me in every match in my heart. You made me feel at home, you made it feel like one big family. And for this, there will never be enough time to tell you how much I thank you.

“I bid you farewell with the promise that, wherever life takes me, a part of me will always be here with you, in the stands, cheering for this team. I will always carry you in my heart, like the most precious of treasures.

“Thank you for everything. It was an honour and a privilege to be your captain.”