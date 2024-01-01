Taremi: Inter Milan move a dream come true

Mehdi Taremi is excited to be an Inter Milan player.

The Iran striker has arrived in a Bosman transfer from Porto.

“I am very happy to be here today, it is a dream come true for me. I feel good and I am very happy. I have to say that this is the happiest moment of my life,” Taremi said in an interview on Inter’s club website.

He becomes the first Iranian ever to represent Inter at senior level.

“Yes, I was aware of that and I am very proud. I did everything possible to be here today and finally, I succeeded,” he said.

“Serie A is one of the most prestigious leagues in the world. I will try to do my best as I have always done until now. I want to give my best here at Inter.”

He continued: “As a forward, I need to score goals and provide assists. I need to win matches, which is the most important thing for the team.

“I am at Inter, a great club. It’s about winning as many matches as possible. We need to focus on this goal and give our best to achieve it. Winning is something that is achieved with the help of everyone: the staff, the players, and the whole club, step by step until the final goal.

“My father is a football legend in my hometown. I started playing football as a child when I was six years old. He has always supported me and made me what I am today. He always followed me in training. It has been a very beautiful journey for me.”

He also revealed that he has a fairly iconic nickname: “When I was at Porto they called me ‘Prince of Persia,’ but let’s see.”

Taremi added: “I am here to contribute. I would love to celebrate many victories with them from now on, in all the competitions we will play. I promise I will do my best for them and that we will celebrate together.”