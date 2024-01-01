Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Argentine president Milei sacks Minister after Messi apology demanded; Chelsea midfielder Enzo receives official support

Branca impressed by Inter Milan market work

Branca impressed by Inter Milan market work
Branca impressed by Inter Milan market work
Branca impressed by Inter Milan market workAction Plus
Former Inter Milan chief Marco Branca has praised their summer market work.

Piotr Zielinski, Mehdi Taremi and Josep Martinez has so far arrived at the champions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Two top signings that they’ve already made months ago,” Branca said of Zielinski and Taremi.

“To combine the technical and physical qualities with the suitability for the roles in the squad. That’s just what they need.”

Branca added: “I’d still put Inter ahead of everyone.

“Because of how they’re already proven. And, given the way they won the Scudetto, they won’t let their guard down.

“They know what it’s like to get distracted, they’ve been there.”

Mentions
Serie ATaremi MehdiZielinski PiotrInter
Related Articles
Inter Milan president Marotta admits Martinez arrival likely to be last addition
Taremi: Inter Milan move a dream come true
Zielinski excited to be Inter Milan player