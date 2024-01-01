Branca impressed by Inter Milan market work

Former Inter Milan chief Marco Branca has praised their summer market work.

Piotr Zielinski, Mehdi Taremi and Josep Martinez has so far arrived at the champions.

“Two top signings that they’ve already made months ago,” Branca said of Zielinski and Taremi.

“To combine the technical and physical qualities with the suitability for the roles in the squad. That’s just what they need.”

Branca added: “I’d still put Inter ahead of everyone.

“Because of how they’re already proven. And, given the way they won the Scudetto, they won’t let their guard down.

“They know what it’s like to get distracted, they’ve been there.”