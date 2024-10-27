Tribal Football
Atalanta chief Percassi: We're watching Monza striker Maldini

Atalanta chief Luca Percassi admits they're watching Monza attacker Daniel Maldini.

The new Italy cap has also been linked with Inter Milan in recent days.

Percassi said, "He is a young lad with enormous talent, heralding from a prestigious family that represented the best of Italian football, so naturally Atalanta are watching him.

"We’re happy he is doing well, but hope he doesn’t do too well in his next match, seeing as it is against us!

“He is someone we are monitoring.”

