Bergomi impressed by Inter Milan midfield. All No10s

Inter Milan hero Beppe Bergomi has hailed the quality of the current midfield.

Bergomi admits he's impressed by the creativity of the Nerazzurri engineroom.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Inter have a really strong midfield," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Just think of the three who have always been identified as starters: Barella, Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan.

“They are practically three number tens who have changed roles and are thriving in it, guaranteeing incredible quality.

“Moreover, the alternatives are equally reliable. Asllani has gained more self-esteem and personality after the European Championships in Germany.

“Frattesi has different characteristics because he comes in and breaks away. Finally, Zielinski is perfect for giving Mkhitaryan a breather and knows how to play both phases of the game.”