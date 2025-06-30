Tribal Football
Bergomi has warning for title favourites Inter Milan
Inter Milan great Beppe Bergomi says they're the favourites for the Scudetto.

However, Bergomi believes Inter could struggle if they're hit by injuries.

He explained: "(Inter) are the team to beat. But I think a key theme comes out in something Zielinski said to the Gazzetta.

“He said: ‘I’ve never had such a tough preseason in my life.' 

“Last season Inter had the highest average age in the league. And now there have already been a few too many injuries. They need to be careful. 

“That’s why I’ll say a lot of it is about motivation. About having that desire to continue to prove themselves.”

“If you want to win all over again, you have to keep being hungry. You can’t think you’re already full.”

