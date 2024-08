DONE DEAL: Udinese welcome back Alexis 'where the legend began'

DONE DEAL: Udinese welcome back Alexis 'where the legend began'

Udinese have signed Alexis Sanchez after his departure from Inter Milan.

The Chilean great returns to Udinese on a two-year contract to 2026.

Advertisement Advertisement

Udinese announced: “Here is where he became a champion, here is where he found the love of the region, here where the legend began.

"El Niño Maravilla is back among us, El Niño Maravilla is once again a Bianconeri player."

Alexis, 35, originally moved to Udinese in 2006.