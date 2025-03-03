Bergomi admits Inter Milan look "tired"

Inter Milan hero Beppe Bergomi says Simone Inzaghi's squad looks tired.

Bergomi was reacting to Inter's draw at Napoli on the weekend.

“Nowadays, there are very few teams that mark man-to-man, maybe only Atalanta,” said Bergomi.

“If you look at Inter’s recent matches, their last goals have come from set pieces or penalties. In the second half, Napoli’s attitude changed.

“I still believe that this team is currently tired and has suffered many injuries. Right now, they need to see the glass as half full—the real problem was the points dropped earlier.

“Some players who were performing incredibly well are no longer at that level.”