Inter Milan wing-back Dimarco happy scoring in Napoli draw

Inter Milan wing-back Fede Dimarco was happy scoring in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Napoli.

Dimarco struck first before Napoli found an equaliser through Philip Billing.

He said afterwards, "We knew we were going to face a strong team like Napoli, but we have to congratulate the team. Despite the many absences, they showed a lot of character and a desire to take home the victory, they defended themselves very well. It's a shame about that goal in the last minute, but at this point we'll hold on to the point.

"The team has nothing to reproach themselves for in terms of character and charisma. They created a lot, we a little less, but I think it's an important point."

Dimarco added, "It's been a long time since I scored, I would have liked to celebrate it with a victory, but it's okay anyway."