Tribal Football
Most Read
Orlando Pirates attacker Mofokeng interesting Barcelona
Besiktas coach Solskjaer tells Man Utd chiefs: The culture is the club's people
Man Utd boss Amorim: I've been embarrassed
Worried Al-Nassr star Ronaldo request denied by Iran FA and Esteghlal

Inter Milan wing-back Dimarco happy scoring in Napoli draw

Paul Vegas
Inter Milan wing-back Dimarco happy scoring in Napoli draw
Inter Milan wing-back Dimarco happy scoring in Napoli drawTribalfootball
Inter Milan wing-back Fede Dimarco was happy scoring in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Napoli.

Dimarco struck first before Napoli found an equaliser through Philip Billing.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said afterwards, "We knew we were going to face a strong team like Napoli, but we have to congratulate the team. Despite the many absences, they showed a lot of character and a desire to take home the victory, they defended themselves very well. It's a shame about that goal in the last minute, but at this point we'll hold on to the point.  

"The team has nothing to reproach themselves for in terms of character and charisma. They created a lot, we a little less, but I think it's an important point."

Dimarco added, "It's been a long time since I scored, I would have liked to celebrate it with a victory, but it's okay anyway."

Mentions
Serie ADimarco FedericoNapoliInter
Related Articles
Inzaghi happy with Inter Milan effort for Napoli draw
Napoli coach Conte admits "some disappointment" after Inter Milan draw
Billing rescues point for Napoli with late equaliser against title rivals Inter