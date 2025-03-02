Inzaghi happy with Inter Milan effort for Napoli draw

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was pleased with his players' efforts after their 1-1 draw with Napoli.

Fede Dimarco had Inter ahead before Philip Billing struck a late Napoli equaliser.

“It was a difficult match, the first half was balanced, while we had some problems after the break and Napoli pushed us back, but we must remember there is a sharp opponent who clearly has fresher legs than us,” Inzaghi told DAZN.

“Nonetheless, we should’ve done better on the goal incident. We lost Dimarco to a muscular problem and had to move Dumfries onto the left flank, my lads gave everything they had, considering we played a Coppa Italia quarter-final on Tuesday evening.

“We keep going, it is a very balanced campaign with strong teams up there, Napoli, Atalanta, Juventus and Lazio are all having great seasons.

"The lads tried to help each other, Napoli stepped up a gear in the second half, we’ve seen them do that recently too. I had initially decided to go 4-4-2, but they had Politano and Spinazzola wide, so I wanted to keep those flanks protected, putting Dumfries as left wing-back and Pavard on the right.

“Dumfries originally was going to stay on the right for a 4-4-2, but we saw Napoli keeping that width and preferred to continue with the 3-5-2, moving Dumfries across.”