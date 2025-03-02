Napoli midfielder Billing: Scoring at Maradona incredible feeling

Napoli midfielder Philip Billing was delighted scoring in their 1-1 draw with Inter Milan.

Billing struck late to earn the point at the Maradona stadium.

The Dane told DAZN: "It was an incredible feeling, I'm really very happy. The reaction after the goal was immediate.

"I'm adapting well, the coach and my teammates are helping me a lot. The most important thing today was not to lose against a great team like Inter, we defended very well. Our mentality is incredible, we have to continue like this."

Asked about the Scudetto, Billing said: "Let's not talk about the Scudetto, we just need to focus on the next match."