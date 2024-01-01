Belotti: I joined Como because they REALLY wanted me

Andrea Belotti is excited being with Como for the new season.

Belotti has joined the Serie A new boys from AS Roma.

The striker told Sky Italia: "We are ready, now we will have the Coppa Italia and then the debut in the championship against Juventus.

"I'm here with great enthusiasm, Como has wanted me strongly since the end of last season. They insisted a lot, this was one of the factors that pushed me to want to come here. A strong, intense interest, I felt courted and for a footballer this is important, it means they believe in you.

"At the beginning there was a particular effect. If you see a club that has this interest in wanting to improve and grow you understand that in addition to words they want to do deeds. (Coach Cesc) Fabregas recently stopped playing, we all know what he did on the pitch and this is a point in our favor. He has made football history and he can only teach us that. The club is so strong that it can take players like (Raphael) Varane, Alberto Moreno and (Pepe) Reina and this will ensure that this team can only improve.

"Our mentality will be to play every match to win, the coach always tries to insert this factor into our minds. We may seem like an evolving team and perhaps we could be more calm, but we want to do the opposite: try to put it so everyone will have difficulty with our mentality and our beliefs. It will be tough, but we want to give everyone a hard time."