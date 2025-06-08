Bayern Munich launching swap bid for AC Milan attacker Leao

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Bayern Munich are launching a bid for AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao.

Despite the appointment of new coach Max Allegri, there is a belief Leao is prepared to leave the Rossonero this summer.

Foot Mercato says Bayern have long followed Leao and are now ready to act.

Bayern are prepared to make a cash-plus-player offer for Leao, who's contract carries a €175m buyout clause.

The German giants intend to bid €75m plus a choice of Leon Goretzka or Kingsley Coman in exchange for Leao.

Portugal international Leao's contract runs to 2028.

