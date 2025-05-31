AC Milan set massive Rafael Leao price-tag

AC Milan have set an eye-watering €130 million price-tag on winger Rafael Leao amid summer interest from several of Europe's elite clubs.

The 25-year-old has been linked with Chelsea, Arsenal, and Bayern Munich among others, but AC Milan are reluctant to see their star man leave this summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, it’ll cost a huge €130 million to tempt the Italian side to part ways with Leao.

Several Saudi Arabian clubs have also been linked with a move for the Portugal international although it remains to be seen whether he would be interested in that move.

Leao is under contract at the San Siro until 2028, putting them in a strong position, although their failure to qualify for European football may change things.