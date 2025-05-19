Baroni proud of his Lazio after Inter Milan draw: Europe still alive

Lazio coach Marco Baroni was proud of his players after their 2-2 draw with Inter Milan.

A 90th minute penalty converted by Pedro earned the point to keep Lazio's European hopes alive and deal a heavy title blow to Inter.

At the end, both Baroni and Inter coach Simone Inzaghi were sent off, with the former later saying: “I’m sorry for the red cards for both myself and Inzaghi.

“He’s an incredible coach and does something extraordinary. I saw the entire bench stand up and I said they couldn’t do that. However, I don’t think either of us deserved to be sent off — we even watched the rest of the match together.”

I'm giving my all - my all!

On Europe, Baroni says they're ready to throw everything into the final round.

“When you give everything, it’s not like that,” he said. “We still have one match left, and it doesn’t take away from the team’s journey. I congratulated the boys because Inter have everything: strength, structure, quality.

“We needed to stay in the game, but we went behind undeservedly, beyond Isaksen’s chance.

“I don’t change my football ideals. I thank those who gave me this opportunity because I give — and I’m giving — my all.

“This is a league that is highly competitive. I believe the points average needed for Europe is 67. I focus on the team’s path, and we still believe until the very last second.”