Banned Antonio Conte AND Simone Inzaghi to miss Serie A title deciders

Napoli manager Antonio Conte and Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi will BOTH miss their title deciding games after being sent off in their respective games on Sunday.

The Serie A title race will go down to the wire with Napoli narrowly ahead of current champions Inter Milan by just one point as we approach the final games.

Advertisement Advertisement

Conte’s side will host Cagliari while Inzaghi’s lads will have to travel to high-flying Como and win if they want to retain the Scudetto.

Neither manager will be in the dugout, however, after Conte was given his marching orders in the 0-0 draw with Parma and Inzaghi received the same fate as they were held 2-2 by Lazio.

The referee made the decision in the Napoli game after Conte was arguing with players on the Parma bench while Inzaghi got sent to the stands for his furious reaction to Lazio’s 90th minute penalty.