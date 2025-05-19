Napoli coach Conte relieved with Parma draw: Most difficult season of career

Napoli coach Antonio Conte admitted relief after their 0-0 draw at Parma.

Despite dropping two points, Napoli remained top of the Serie A table thanks to Lazio holding second-place Inter Milan to a 2-2 draw.

Conte said afterwards: “We are close to the Scudetto, but we still have to take that final step. It will be taken on our home turf, with the support of our fans.

“It is a very difficult campaign, we have achieved what we wanted to do, which was to trouble the leaders to the end. We have been at the top for a long time, despite a season full of difficulties, but we never complained, we kept going and we are right there to achieve something unthinkable and historic for Napoli.

“Winning at Napoli is certainly different to winning elsewhere, at clubs that are accustomed to collecting titles and trophies.”

Most difficult season of my career

The Scudetto now goes into the final round, with Conte admitting it's been the toughest campaign of his career.

“It is certainly the most difficult season of my career. We had to subtract players in the second half of the season, changing the system and other tactical situations. Spending a year out allowed me to try and study different situations,” continued Conte.

“I also had the opportunity to work for seven days a week, which I couldn’t have done if we played every three days. On the other hand, this was already a thin squad and we’re reaching the end down to the bare bones.

“We’ve got to keep going, because we’ve got the bit between our teeth now and we can taste it.”

I went beyond my limits

Conte, no matter what happens next week, says he'd thrown everything into the job this season.

Asked what winning the title would mean, he also said: “It would repay me for everything I have put into it this year. I gave everything, I went beyond my limits.

"I also know I am exhausted, I’m just about reaching the end of this season. Napoli is wonderful for the passion and enthusiasm, but it also brings with it demands and expectations that are often higher than the realistic capabilities.

“I feel great responsibility, I felt that from the start, and as the season went on, we started to realise we could stay up there to the very end.”