Baroni: Lazio will bring out Tavares' incredible potential

Lazio coach Marco Baroni admits he's been quickly impressed by Nuno Tavares.

The wing-back is on-loan at Lazio from Arsenal.

Baroni said: "Tavares is a boy who has great potential, it is no coincidence that he was an Arsenal player.

"Beyond this, he is a boy for whom we now have to create a path. He did very well against Milan, we were waiting for him because he arrived and had a small problem and stopped.

"He played his last match in February last year, so... he is a boy who has great potential, I am convinced that we will create the right fabric and structure for him to give his best and emerge, because he has incredible potential."