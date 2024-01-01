Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Lazio and Arsenal settle Tavares deal

Lazio and Arsenal settle Tavares deal
Lazio and Arsenal settle Tavares deal
Lazio and Arsenal settle Tavares dealAction Plus
Arsenal have concluded a loan-to-buy deal for left-back Nuno Tavares to depart the club.

The flier will be joining Lazio for this season and very likely the next few seasons.Per The Mirror, the Italian club have agreed to a loan with an obligation to buy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

While Arsenal had hoped for a direct sale, they are pleased to get the player’s wages off the books.

Tavares had been a concern for the club after his poor loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

However, he has previously shown enough quality for Lazio to take a chance on him.

Mentions
Premier LeagueTavares NunoArsenalLazioSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Lazio sporting director Fabiani admits deal close for Arsenal fullback Tavares
Lazio closing on deal for Arsenal fullback Tavares
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Saudi go for De Gea, Partey; Zlat chooses Morata for AC Milan; Man Utd crank up transfer decisions