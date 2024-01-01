Lazio and Arsenal settle Tavares deal

Arsenal have concluded a loan-to-buy deal for left-back Nuno Tavares to depart the club.

The flier will be joining Lazio for this season and very likely the next few seasons.Per The Mirror, the Italian club have agreed to a loan with an obligation to buy.

While Arsenal had hoped for a direct sale, they are pleased to get the player’s wages off the books.

Tavares had been a concern for the club after his poor loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

However, he has previously shown enough quality for Lazio to take a chance on him.