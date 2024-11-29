Barcelona eyeing Bologna defender Lucumi

Barcelona are eyeing Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi.

AS reports Barca are keeping tabs on Lucumí.

The Spanish giants are looking for a new centre-back and the 26-year-old is said to be an option.

After Bologna sold Riccardo Calafiori to Arsenal, Lucumí has ​​taken on more responsibility in Bologna's defence and impressed greatly during the opening season.

Barcelona's search is linked to the fact that Denmark international Andreas Christensen, 28, is set to be moved on in 2025.

