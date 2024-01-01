Balzaretti: Where you can see improvement in Inter Milan captain Lautaro

Former Roma defender Federico Balzaretti has no doubts about the status of Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez.

Balzaretti sees Lautaro as sitting alongside some of the great strikers of the modern Serie A.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "The numbers that he is doing and continues to do, are a step in growth that I have seen playing together with (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic, who went from a 10 goal per season player to 30 goals per season.

“(Edinson) Cavani did the same thing.

“Cavani played closer to the goal. Ibrahimovic changed his attitude in that he used to play trying to make others around him better, similarly to (Marcus) Thuram, to becoming a striker that resolved games on his own.”