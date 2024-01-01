Altobelli defends Lautaro over Inter Milan form doubts

Inter Milan great Alessandro Altobelli feels Lautaro Martinez is just missing a goal.

Lautaro is struggling for form this season.

And Altobelli told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "The goal, guys, the goal is everything for us strikers. I know what it means to go through a moment like the one Lautaro is going through: when you don't score, the goal becomes smaller and smaller and you struggle twice as much. He'll just have to get going and then you'll see.

"He is not at his best physically, that is clear for all to see. But I was at the stadium for the derby and I saw him give it his all, he served the assist to Dimarco.

"More than form, Lautaro lacks the right choice in front of goal: after the first goal his condition will suddenly improve."