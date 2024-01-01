Balzaretti urges Juventus to give Pogba chance

Former Juventus defender Federico Balzaretti hopes Paul Pogba is given a chance by coach Thiago Motta.

Pogba can play again in March after a four-year doping ban was cut to 18 months on appeal.

“Thiago Motta doesn’t look at the name, and he tends to protect the team,” Balzaretti told Tuttosport.

“Everyone deserves a second chance. Pogba is a guy who’s had many issues and hasn’t played for a long time. It won’t be easy to return to his levels.

“He has great motivations and a big passion, but we must first understand how he feels physically. If Juventus think he’s not useful anymore, he deserves a chance in a strong team elsewhere.”