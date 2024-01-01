Pogba blasts ex-Man Utd teammate Rooney: Do you have a witness?!!

Tribal Football
Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has denied a story told by former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney.

Pogba has taken issue with Plymouth boss Rooney that he would dance with Jesse Lingard after a United defeat. 

"I would like to clarify something because I have heard some things that Wayne Rooney has said at one point," he told Sky Sports

"He said me and Jesse Lingard danced in the dressing room after we lost.

"You always need a witness for something like this. If anyone can confirm what Wayne Rooney said, I'll accept it. 

"If there is none, then it is bad. It doesn't fit. 

"Has Jesse Lingaard confirmed it? Never. 

"I have never confirmed it because I am a very bad loser and I respect the club. 

"After a game in which I have lost, should I go into the dressing room and put on music while Wayne Rooney, who is a legend at the club, should sit there and say nothing?

"Would no one in the club come and say anything to us if we danced after a defeat?"

