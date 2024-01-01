Juventus chief Giuntoli: Pogba? We've invested in other players

Tribal Football
Juventus sports chief Cristiano Giuntoli has cast doubt on the future of Paul Pogba with the club.

After seeing his doping ban cut from four years to 18 months, Pogba has insisted he expects to remain with Juve this season, where he will be available for selection in March.

But speaking before yesterday's win against Lazio, Giuntoli raised doubt over Pogba's place in their plans.

He told Sky Italia: "We started very well, considering we started from scratch. We are happy with the start and this is a testimony to it.

"We started very well, almost a completely new team. Having this continuity already gives us hope for the future. Starting from this evening, we want to return to winning at home."

The on Pogba, he responded: "It's very clear: he was a great player and he's been out for a long time. We've invested in other players and the squad is complete."

