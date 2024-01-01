Pogba: Man City could've been option

Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba has admitted that he would have been open to going to their bitter rivals Manchester City.

Pogba was linked with a move to City when he was still a United player back in 2020 and 2021.

City did look into signing Pogba, as they wanted a midfielder to replace their departing captain Fernandinho.

“Honestly, I had a lot of problems,” Juventus midfielder Pogba told the Daily Mail.

“I had the burglary, I had (a) problem with the extortion. I had to leave Manchester. Let’s say it like this: if I didn’t have that (problems) maybe I would have been at City.

“But with an ‘if’ you can save the world because my head wasn’t about staying in Manchester. But it wasn’t a closed door because I left United for free.”