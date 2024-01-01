Balotelli fumes over doubts over Serie A return: What the f*** are you saying?

Mario Balotelli insists he can handle a Serie A return.
The former Italy striker, now 34, is being linked with Torino. Balotelli is a free agent after leaving Adana Demirspor over the summer.
On a stream, Balotelli took exception to the host questioning if he's still up to competing at Serie A level.
"What the f*** are you saying?" former Manchester City striker Balotelli replied.
"Just because I wasn't in Serie A (in recent years), what I did doesn't count? F*** off, you and Serie A.
"It's a promise, I'll smash Serie A when I sign (for a new club), I'll smash this f***ing Serie A."