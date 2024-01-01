Torino could sign free agent Balotelli after Zapata injury

Former Manchester City and Liverpool star Mario Balotelli has been shortlisted by Torino after Duvan Zapata suffered a long term injury at the weekend.

The striker ended his second spell with Turks Adana Demirspor, and has yet to find a new club and has remained a free agent throughout the summer.

The former Italy international has recently spoken about his desire to return to Serie A and now with Torino's captain Zapata set for a long spell on the sideline after suffering a knee injury he could make his Italian return.

According to reports from Tuttosport, Balotelli is reportedly a top target for the Turin club who are now reportedly set to offer 34-year-old a contract to cover the Colombian’s absence.

However, the shortlist for a replacement also includes the likes of Isaac Success, Eric Choupo-Moting, Wissam Ben Yedder, Mariano and veteran Kevin Gamiero who could rank above Balotelli.

Balotelli has trained by himself in Brescia to keep up his fitness and could help seventh place Torino climb the league with his experience and eye for goal which the club will sorely miss without Zapata.