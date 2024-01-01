Tribal Football
Torino midfielder Ricci: Man City rumours very pleasing

Torino midfielder Ricci: Man City rumours very pleasing
Torino midfielder Ricci: Man City rumours very pleasingProfimedia
Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci says Manchester City's interest is "very pleasing".

Ricci is a January target for City as they seek cover for knee injury victim Rodri.

“It is very pleasing of course, but I have learned to understand football a bit now. When things go well, you are linked with these big clubs and it is gratifying because it means you are on the right track,” Ricci told RAI Sport.

“This is football, you can play 100 games and only one gets attention.

"I tried to do my best, but without going over the top, and that was better.”

