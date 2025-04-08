Balotelli frustrated with Genoa treatment

Mario Balotelli has hinted at frustration over the way he's been treated at Genoa.

The veteran striker signed earlier this season for former coach Alberto Gilardino, but has found himself frozen out by Gilardino's successor Patrick Vieira.

Balotelli, 34, hasn't taken the field fo Genoa since December.

On social media, Balotelli posted: "Someone around here deserves not a mature Mario but the rebellious 16-year-old Mario, maybe they would understand what disrespect like this really means."

Balotelli has made six appearances for Genoa from off the bench and is yet to score.