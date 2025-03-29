Tribal Football
Most Read
Van Dijk and Salah split from Alexander-Arnold over Liverpool plans
Man Utd confirm 5 players have returned to training including Maguire and Yoro
Man Utd academy chief Cox details Obi swoop from Arsenal
Man Utd wonderkid Mantato set to sign first professional deal with the club

Juventus' Tudor sees room for improvement despite Genoa win

Shina Oludare
Tudor sees room for improvement despite Genoa win
Tudor sees room for improvement despite Genoa winCTK / imago sportfotodienst / www.imagephotoagency.it
New Juventus boss Igor Tudor insists there's room for improvement despite Saturday's win over Genoa.

The former Croatia defender began his Old Lady tenure with a narrow 1-0 victory over Alberto Gilardino’s side.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Nevertheless, he remains grounded and emphasizes that his team will keep working hard.

"The first thing that should be noted is that we played against a serious team like Genoa. It was a deserved win," Tudor told reporters. 

"It was important to start with a victory, for everyone. Many players had a good game, this is positive.

"I noticed that there is a lot of room for improvement, this will make us start the week well which will be the first full week. We have to work hard."

Juventus would be hoping to continue this new found form when they travel to AS Roma on April 6.

Mentions
GenoaJuventusSerie A