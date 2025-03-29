Juventus' Tudor sees room for improvement despite Genoa win

New Juventus boss Igor Tudor insists there's room for improvement despite Saturday's win over Genoa.

The former Croatia defender began his Old Lady tenure with a narrow 1-0 victory over Alberto Gilardino’s side.

Advertisement Advertisement

Nevertheless, he remains grounded and emphasizes that his team will keep working hard.

"The first thing that should be noted is that we played against a serious team like Genoa. It was a deserved win," Tudor told reporters.

"It was important to start with a victory, for everyone. Many players had a good game, this is positive.

"I noticed that there is a lot of room for improvement, this will make us start the week well which will be the first full week. We have to work hard."

Juventus would be hoping to continue this new found form when they travel to AS Roma on April 6.