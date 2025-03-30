Juventus coach Tudor happy with debut win; defends Koopmeiners

Juventus coach Igor Tudor was pleased to make a winning debut against Genoa on Saturday.

Juve won 1-0 thanks to Kenan Yildiz's goal.

Tudor said afterwards: “We only had two or three training sessions, clearly the enthusiasm is boosted, but there’s only so much you can do on a tactical and psychological level. It is all different, the tactical system, but also they were accustomed to a different style, as I want to be more vertical and with a different kind of intensity.

“I am happy because the lads understood, they wanted to do a lot of things, there was more we could’ve done, but that’s normal. We are happy for the fans, we fought with our hearts to get this result.

“Now we rest for one day and can finally get to serious work for a whole week with the full squad at our disposal.”

Meanwhile, Tudor also commented on Teun Koopmeiners, who was booed by Juve fans when substituted.

He said, "I agree that it is not a great moment of form for him, that is obvious. He has shown over the years that he is a strong player, so the only way out is hard work, physical and mental.

"He is a good lad, he cares, has such a talented foot. I only had two training sessions with him, we need to revitalise the player and we’ll do that."