Balotelli AGREES Genoa deal; but move at standstill

Mario Balotelli's move to Genoa is currently at a standstill.

The free agent has agreed terms with Genoa, but the board is yet to approve the deal.

This is due to doubts over the future of coach Alberto Gilardino, who is the biggest supporter of Balotelli's signing.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Balotelli and Genoa have already found an agreement. And the player has decidedly gone to meet the Ligurian club.

In the event of a signature, he would receive a salary of around €250-300,000 until June 30, 2025, with bonuses tied to personal and team performance. Low figures, but for now the deal remains frozen.