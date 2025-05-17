Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Atletico Madrid turning to Juventus striker Vlahovic
Atletico Madrid are weighing up a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Juve are prepared to consider offers for the Serbia international this summer.

Atletico are in the market for a new centre-forward addition this summer, despite the success of Alexander Sorloth this season.

And Vlahovic is emerging as a top target for the Spanish giants.

The striker's contract with Juventus extends until the summer of 2026 and the Bianconeri are prepared to sell for around €40m.

