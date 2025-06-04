Atletico Madrid linked as Giuntoli splits from Juventus
Cristiano Giuntoli has left his sporting director post at Juventus.
Giuntoli departs after two years in charge with the Bianconeri.
A club statement read on Tuesday night: “Juventus and Cristiano Giuntoli announce that they have mutually agreed to the termination of his employment contract.
“The decision was based on a joint assessment of future perspectives and mutual priorities.”
The Italian is immediately being linked with Atletico Madrid, where Andrea Berta left for Arsenal towards the end of last season.