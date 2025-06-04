Tribal Football
Atletico Madrid linked as Giuntoli splits from Juventus

Carlos Volcano
Cristiano Giuntoli has left his sporting director post at Juventus.

Giuntoli departs after two years in charge with the Bianconeri.

A club statement read on Tuesday night: “Juventus and Cristiano Giuntoli announce that they have mutually agreed to the termination of his employment contract.

“The decision was based on a joint assessment of future perspectives and mutual priorities.”

The Italian is immediately being linked with Atletico Madrid, where Andrea Berta left for Arsenal towards the end of last season.

