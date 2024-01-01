Tribal Football
Atletico Madrid defender Hermoso happy with Inter Milan offer
Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso is ready to sign with Inter Milan.

Currently a free agent, Hermoso is set to accept a contract offer from the Serie A champions.

Tuttosport says Hermoso has given the green light to a move to the Nerazzurri.

There have also been rumours about Saudi Arabia for Hermoso - but now a move to Inter is said to be close for the Spanish centre-back.

Atlético Madrid, in turn, are said to be looking at Dávid Hancko, 26, as a replacement for Hermoso. The Slovakia defender is currently weighing up his future at Feyenoord.

