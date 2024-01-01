Tribal Football
Duda can see Liverpool, Atletico Madrid target Hancko making 'big club move'
Verona midfielder Ondrej Duda can see Slovakia teammate David Hancko making a big club move after the Euros.

The Feyenoord defender has been linked with Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.

Ahead of their Euros round 16 clash with England, Duda told the Daily Mail: "After the Euros he has an excellent chance to go to a very big club.

"He has huge potential and he's also crucial for our national team.

"He can play both at left back and as a left-central defender so he's very versatile and has an important future ahead of him."

