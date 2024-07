Hancko agent: We give priority to Simeone and Atletico Madrid

The agent of Feyenoord defender David Hancko admits he's hoping to join Atletico Madrid.

Hancko has been linked with Liverpool and PSG since the end of last season.

But a spokesman for his management team declared to Relevo: "Of all the interested clubs, Atlético is first for us.

"David likes the possibility of playing with Cholo Simeone."

He also said: "He wants to go to Atletico Madrid, we give priority to Simeone."