Atalanta president Percassi: Gasperini's players have surprised me; let's enjoy it

Atalanta president Antonio Percassi admits he's not getting carried away with their season.

La Dea currently sit top of the Serie A table going into 2025.

Percassi told L'Eco di Bergamo: "Did I think about the Scudetto with 40 points before Christmas? In all honesty, I would say no. Our shared goal this summer was to have a competitive team and it is undeniable that it is thanks to the excellent work of coach (Gian Piero) Gasperini, his staff and all the players who are truly performing excellently, on and off the pitch.

"If on the one hand, first place is gratifying, on the other, a healthy realism must prevail. In a handful of points there are many teams, and all strong."

He continued, "Let's enjoy the moment, let's play with enthusiasm and pride all the matches of the many prestigious competitions in which we participate, but let's not go beyond that. And let's maintain the spirit and DNA of Atalanta which are always aimed at maximum concreteness. In short, let's give the best of ourselves with the sole objective of not having regrets at the end of the season."

A future full of challenges? He added, "Our goal is to grow, without setting limits but also without setting unrealistic goals. We have shown that we can compete at the highest levels, now we must consolidate and improve further."