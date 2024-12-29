Lazio coach Baroni on Atalanta draw: They forced us to new level

Lazio coach Marco Baroni insists they can be happy after their 1-1 draw with Serie A leaders Atalanta.

Marco Brescianini struck late to cancel out Lazio's lead secured by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Baroni later said, "I told the lads in the locker room that I am proud of their performance against a great opponent that has everything to challenge for the title. I think the quality of the performance was all the more notable because it was against such a strong team.

“There are no regrets, we need to hang in there because this side has to keep growing in terms of character and the ability to handle this type of game. The players give their all during the most difficult moments and show character, that is what interests me.

“We had the opportunity to kill it off at 2-0, but are struggling with injuries at the moment and I’m very pleased with how everyone fought hard, but also showed quality against an Atalanta side that presses high,” continued Baroni.

“I always look at the performance before the result, these games help us to step up a level and get a hold of our identity.”

He added, “Atalanta press high, so we tried to get those quick passes and mobility to take advantage of the spaces. Dele is improving every day, he played a lot in the Europa League this season and perhaps needs more quality in his passing, but is physically very effective.

“I believe that playing like this raises the level of the team and while I would’ve liked to bring home the victory, this is a good result.”