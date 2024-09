Atalanta midfielder Samardzic on Bologna draw: We're unhappy

Atalanta midfielder Lazar Samardzic admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw with Bologna.

Samardzic struck on 90 minutes to earn La Dea a point against 10-man Bologna.

He later said, "We are not happy, we wanted to win this match. The performance was good, we dominated.

"We have to think positively.

"Nothing, we have to work well every day. The coach has a good plan for every game."