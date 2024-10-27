Atalanta coach Gasperini offers Verona support after 6-1 hammering

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was delighted with their 6-1 rout of Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Ademola Lookman and Mateo Retegui scored doubles, with Charles de Ketelare and Marten de Roon also on the scoresheet on the day.

“If we had scored one against Celtic it would’ve been better, but the performances were very similar. The team is in good shape, we had a lot of quality, precision and exchanged passes in attack,” Gasperini told Sky Italia.

“There was still regret left from the Celtic match, as if we had scored one then it could’ve turned into a result like this. We can’t do anything about it now, we have to keep going.

“You do learn from the intensity of those European matches, the only difference with Celtic was that we scored early. It happens sometimes, we did it against Genoa, while we saw Borussia Dortmund fire seven goals past Celtic and then concede five in Madrid.

“Verona remain in my mind a good team, they’ve had some great performances. Their objective is to secure safety and I am confident that they will get back on track after this.”