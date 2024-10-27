Tribal Football
Most Read
Scaroni admits AC Milan anger over Bologna clash postponement
UNCOVERED: The crazy buyout clause in Haaland's Man City contract
Guardiola leaning towards Man City departure: Club understands my reasons...
Chelsea signing Estevao: My big Neymar dream

Atalanta coach Gasperini offers Verona support after 6-1 hammering

Carlos Volcano
Atalanta coach Gasperini offers Verona support after 6-1 hammering
Atalanta coach Gasperini offers Verona support after 6-1 hammeringAction Plus
Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was delighted with their 6-1 rout of Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Ademola Lookman and Mateo Retegui scored doubles, with Charles de Ketelare and Marten de Roon also on the scoresheet on the day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“If we had scored one against Celtic it would’ve been better, but the performances were very similar. The team is in good shape, we had a lot of quality, precision and exchanged passes in attack,” Gasperini told Sky Italia.

“There was still regret left from the Celtic match, as if we had scored one then it could’ve turned into a result like this. We can’t do anything about it now, we have to keep going.

“You do learn from the intensity of those European matches, the only difference with Celtic was that we scored early. It happens sometimes, we did it against Genoa, while we saw Borussia Dortmund fire seven goals past Celtic and then concede five in Madrid.

Verona remain in my mind a good team, they’ve had some great performances. Their objective is to secure safety and I am confident that they will get back on track after this.”

Mentions
Serie AVeronaAtalanta
Related Articles
Atalanta chief Percassi: We're watching Monza striker Maldini
Atalanta midfielder Ederson: Let's be positive about Celtic point
Gasperini admits frustration as Atalanta held by Celtic