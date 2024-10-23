Gasperini admits frustration as Atalanta held by Celtic

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini was left frustrated after their 0-0 Champions League draw at home with Celtic.

Mario Pasalic hit the crossbar, with Atalanta squandering several chances on a frustrating night for La Dea.

"It was a cursed match. We created so many chances - around 23 shots on goal - but we just couldn’t score," Gasperini told Sky Italia.

"We dominated for long stretches, keeping Celtic's speedy players away from danger, but we lacked quality in the final third. We missed that decisive spark, the shot, the final pass, the winning header.

"In matches like this, those details make all the difference."

Pasalic also said, "Unfortunately, we were unable to break the deadlock. We must accept this result, even if it is rather frustrating."