Atalanta midfielder Ederson: Let's be positive about Celtic point

Atalanta midfielder Ederson insists they can be happy after their 0-0 draw with Champions League opponents Celtic.

La Dea coach Gian Piero Gasperini expressed frustration at the final whistle.

But Ederson said, "It is always positive to obtain at least one point. Today we took to the field to win, but sometimes it happens that you dominate a match without managing to score.

"There are matches in which you do less and you win, but today we showed a great defensive spirit, maintaining solidity and continuity of play.

"We must maintain this attitude. There is disappointment for the goal missed, but the point is important."

